JUST-IN: Police Kill Kidnapper, Arrest Two, Recover Riffles

Ebonyi State Police Command has killed one and arrested two other suspected kidnappers in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on Sunday.

She said the suspected kidnappers engaged policemen in a gun duel when they sighted the policemen who intercepted them in Ndiofia Ishieke in the state.

She said “today being 23/04/2023, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Faleye S. Olaleye, psc received a distress call that a Clergy had been kidnapped.

“He immediately swung into action by mobilizing the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to condone and barricade marked Areas.

“The Department of State service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim.

“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Police to pave way for their escape

“Unfortunately, they were overpowered by the Superior firepower of the Police which led to one(1) of them being neutralized and the arrest of two(2) Principal Suspects.

“Two(2) AK47 and One(1) Lar rifles were recovered. Also recovered are two(2) Vehicles including that of the victim.

The Commissioner of Police is using this medium to warn Criminals to lay down their arms or leave the State”.