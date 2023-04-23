Metro & Crime

JUST-IN: Police Kill Kidnapper, Arrest Two, Recover Riffles

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Police Command has killed one and arrested two other suspected kidnappers in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on Sunday.

She said the suspected kidnappers engaged policemen in a gun duel when they sighted the policemen who intercepted them in Ndiofia Ishieke in the state.

She said “today being 23/04/2023, the Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Faleye S. Olaleye, psc received a distress call that a Clergy had been kidnapped.

“He immediately swung into action by mobilizing the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to condone and barricade marked Areas.

“The Department of State service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim.

“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Police to pave way for their escape

“Unfortunately, they were overpowered by the Superior firepower of the Police which led to one(1) of them being neutralized and the arrest of two(2) Principal Suspects.

“Two(2) AK47 and One(1) Lar rifles were recovered. Also recovered are two(2) Vehicles including that of the victim.

The Commissioner of Police is using this medium to warn Criminals to lay down their arms or leave the State”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

500 widows empowered in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

No fewer than 500 widows from across the 16 local government areas of Kwara State have been empowered with various working tools, including cash donations, worth millions of naira. Speaking while distributing the cash donations and working tools in Ilorin, the state capital, the sponsor of the empowerment programme, Mr. Kolo Baba Jiyah, said the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Policeman, three land grabbers held for killing man

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Taiwo Jimoh   A Mobile policeman and three people suspected to be thugs have been arrested for the murder of a man, Mojeed Erinfolami, at the NITEL area of Ikorodu area of Lagos State.   About 15 mobile policemen led suspected land thugs to NITEL area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu on Friday where they reportedly […]
Metro & Crime

Police storm Abuja hotel, evict pilots, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Metro (pix: policemen) Policemen from the Force Headquarters have sealed off Stonehedge Hotel in Abuja, which is being managed for Zamfara State by a firm belonging to Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba. The gun-wielding policemen, who stormed the hotel at about 10.12am, ordered 12 pilots and 26 other guests to quit the place. The […]

Leave a Comment