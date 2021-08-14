JUST IN: Police rescue abducted Niger APC Zonal Chairman

Daniel Atori, Minna

One week after his abduction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’ Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Musa Bobi has been released by his abductors and subsequently rescued unhurt by the Niger State Police Command.

It should be noted on Saturday last week 2.30pm, suspected armed men attacked the said victim and his driver, one Nasiru Bobi, on their way to his farm along Ukuru Road in Bobi district area of Mariga Local Government Area.

The driver was shot on the leg and abandoned by the assailants while the chairman was abducted.

However, the state Police Command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun mobilized a joint Police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

Our Correspondent learnt that the driver was later rescued and taken to the General Hospital Kontagora where he received medical treatment while the abducted chairman was released by the abductors on Friday afternoon at about 3.30 and resurfaced around Igwama forest, Bobi district area of Mariga LGA of the state.

