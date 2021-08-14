Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police rescue abducted Niger APC Zonal Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Police rescue abducted Niger APC Zonal Chairman

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

One week after his abduction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zone ‘C’ Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Musa Bobi has been released by his abductors and subsequently rescued unhurt by the Niger State Police Command.

It should be noted on Saturday last week 2.30pm, suspected armed men attacked the said victim and his driver, one Nasiru Bobi, on their way to his farm along Ukuru Road in Bobi district area of Mariga Local Government Area.

The driver was shot on the leg and abandoned by the assailants while the chairman was abducted.

However, the state Police Command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun mobilized a joint Police, army and vigilante team to the area for manhunt of the gunmen.

Our Correspondent learnt that the driver was later rescued and taken to the General Hospital Kontagora where he received medical treatment while the abducted chairman was released by the abductors on Friday afternoon at about 3.30 and resurfaced around Igwama forest, Bobi district area of Mariga LGA of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Families’ unity, economic prosperity of Iruland my top priority – Oba Lawal

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following report of bickering in the Iru Kingdom, the new king of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu yesterday said that the unification of the larger Oniru royal families and the economic prosperity of Iru land are his priorities. Speaking through his his Private Secretary, Hakeem Akintoye Esq. ,the monarch said in a statement that as the new […]
Metro & Crime

EKOUNIMED admits 36 students, harps on hard work, diligence

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Fresh medical students admitted into the Eko University of Medicine and Health Sciences (EKOUNIMED), Ijanikin, Lagos, have been cautioned on the need to be focus in their studies and to shun acts that could truncate their medical education and realization of their ambition in the university. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Soga Sofola gave the advice Thursday […]
Metro & Crime

Crisis brews in Anambra community over arrest, imposition of monarchs

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Crisis is brewing at Ogbunike community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State following the arrest of its traditional ruler, Chief Dennis Ezeuba Ezilo, by the police and the imposition of another traditional ruler on the community by a section of the town. The villagers, who marched on the Government House, Awka, alleged […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica