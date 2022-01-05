JUST IN: Police rescue Chinese abducted in Niger

Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has rescued four Chinese expatriates who were attacked and abducted by suspected armed bandits while working on the transmission line tower of the Shiroro-Hydro Power Dam in Gussase village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists on Wednesday, the Chinese expatriates and local staff were workers of Shiroro-Hydro Power Dam in the state.

According to Wasiu: “The Police tactical team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued two workers were later confirmed dead.

“The Joint Police/Military tactical team at Zungeru were on an aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue of the missing and abducted expatriates.”

