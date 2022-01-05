Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police rescue Chinese abducted in Niger

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

The Niger State Police Command has rescued four Chinese expatriates who were attacked and abducted by suspected armed bandits while working on the transmission line tower of the Shiroro-Hydro Power Dam in Gussase village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to journalists on Wednesday, the Chinese expatriates and local staff were workers of Shiroro-Hydro Power Dam in the state.

According to Wasiu: “The Police tactical team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued two workers were later confirmed dead.

“The Joint Police/Military tactical team at Zungeru were on an aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue of the missing and abducted expatriates.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Company calls for investigation over toxic waste, death of three persons in Ondo forest.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the death of three persons who were allegedly killed by toxic waste in a forest reserve in Ondo State, the Chairman of Ondo/Linyi Industrial Hub, Chief Alex Ajipe, has called for the investigation to unravel the cause of the death of the three forest operators.   Ajipe, who made the call while speaking with […]
Metro & Crime

Family petitions Sanwo-Olu over disputed Olota stool

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Olayide Royal Family has petitioned the Lagos State government seeking a reversal of the installation of Prince Elias Omoloro Ijelu as the Olota of Otta-Ikosi town in the Ikosi/Ejinrin Local Government Development Council Area (LCDA). The family said the installation took place despite a pending suit before Justice Ajibola Lawal-Akapo of the Lagos High […]
Metro & Crime

Police name Ekiti bank robbers’ leader

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju AdO-Ekiti

Police said yesterday that they had identified the leader of the armed robbers who recently raided the only bank at Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.   The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, who disclosed this, gave the suspect’s name as Omotoyinbo Samuel, who had earlier been declared wanted by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica