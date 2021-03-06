Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police rescue seven abducted travellers in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Osun State Police Command on Saturday morning confirmed the release of the seven abducted travellers along Osogbo/Obokun road.
According to reports, suspected herdsmen on Tuesday night around 7:30pm stormed the road after Ajenbandele village in Ibokun Council Area of Osun State and abducted an unknown number of travellers.
During the attack, a yet-to-be-known man was shot dead while two women sustained injuries.
The Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Mr Olawale Olokode, had said his men, Amotekun Corps, Vigilante and Hunters are combing the forest to secure the release of those that were abducted.
A statement by the spokesperson of Osun Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola stated that, with the frantic efforts of Police and support from other security outfits, they have secured the release of seven kidnapped along Ibokun/Osogbo road on 2nd March 2021.
“The victims were released due to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the Police and other security agencies. The victims will soon be reunited with their families.
“The Commissioner of Police appeals to the good citizens of the State to collaborate with Police to get rid of all criminal elements from the State while assuring the members of the public/commuters of their safety as security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence,” she added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

Benin Correctional centres
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Edo: Eight killed as hoodlums attack prisons, free inmates

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Street urchins yesterday hijacked the #EndSARS protests in parts of Benin, Edo State and unleashed mayhem on residents of the state. At the end of the day, at least eight people were killed. The hoodlums, who invaded the streets about 6.30a.m., made bon fires and blocked major roads in the ancient city of Benin. The […]
Metro & Crime

Zone 16: 12 officers decorated with new ranks

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Twelve police officers from Zone 16, Bayelsa State were yesterday promoted to higher ranks. The printed officers include the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Ikwo Kevin. Decorating the officers at the zone, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of the zone, Austin Agbonlahor, charged them on selfless service to the country. Congratulating […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun orders probe of attack on Fulani community

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

… sets up Special Security Task Force Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday ordered the probe of the attack on the Fulani community in Eggua, Yewa North Local Government area of State. Hoodlums had allegedly set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in the community, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica