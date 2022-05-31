JUST IN: Police shoot journalist, female student in Osogbo 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo
It was pandemonium in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, as detectives of State Police Command shot The Nation’s correspondent in Osun State, Mr Toba Adedeji and one other person whose, identity is yet to be known.
The journalist was shot by the trigger happy police officers who were trying to disperse some protesting youths who stormed the popular Olaiya flay over in the state capital
Adedeji and one unidentified female student where shot on their legs by the Police officers who were trying to disperse the protesters.
More details soon…