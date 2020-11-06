JUST IN: Police teargas, arrest #EndSARS protesters at NASS complex

Some #ENDSARS protesters have been teargassed and arrested at the gates of National Assembly by the Nigeria Police on Friday morning.

The demonstrators had gathered in front of the complex to paint #EndSARS grafiti on the floor.

But the peaceful protest was violently disrupted when the police officers at the premises fired teargas and arrested about four of the demonstrators.

Some of the protesters were also beaten while persons passing at the place were harassed.

Human and vehicular movement around the area has been restricted by the commotion.

