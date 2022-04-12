JUST IN: Police to fine Johnson, Chancellor over lockdown parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during lockdown.

No 10 confirmed the pair had received notification from the Metropolitan Police that they would be given fixed penalty notices, reports the BBC.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the two politicians to resign.

The Met is investigating alleged Covid law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street.

So far, more than 50 fines have been handed out.

The police said they would not be naming all of those who received the fines, but the government had promised to reveal if Johnson and Sunak were among them.

A No 10 spokesman said they had not been informed which event the fine was linked to.

But Sir Keir said it showed the Conservatives were “totally unfit to govern”, adding: “Britain deserves better.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for Parliament – which is currently on its Easter recess – to be recalled to hold a no confidence vote in the prime minister.

He added: “This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.”

Allegations

Reports of parties being held in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 first emerged in December last year.

Johnson initially insisted that “guidelines were followed at all times”.

But as more and more gatherings were revealed, he faced further questions about his involvement.

The PM later apologised for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden, but told Parliament he believed he had been attending a work event.

Johnson ordered an inquiry into the allegations of rule-breaking, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

The Met initially said it would not investigate the allegations but changed its mind when Ms Gray passed information to officers.

Ms Gray released an interim report, stating there had been a “failure of leadership” in Downing Street.

But her full report will not be released until the Met have concluded their inquiries.

Among those already issued fines is the government’s former head of ethics Helen MacNamara, who received a fixed-penalty notice for attending a leaving party in the Cabinet Office in June 2020.

Ms MacNamara – who is now the Premier League’s director of policy – said she apologised for “the error of judgement I have shown”.

Sources have told the BBC that some fines had been given to people who attended a leaving party in Downing Street on 16 April 2021 – the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Those who receive fines can either pay within 28 days or contest the police decision.

If they contest the fine, police will review the case and then either withdraw the penalty or take the matter to court.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...