Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Policeman killed, 3 others injured as unknown gunmen attack Soludo’s community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A policeman was reoprtedly killed and three others wounded in yet another attack by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The gunmen were said to have struck at Isuofua the country home of Governor Charles Soludu in Aguata Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago the gunmen had attacked the Aguata Local Government Area burning down four buildings at the council headquarters.

While it is being reported that the gunmen killed a policeman along the Isuofia road the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu contended that nobody was killed but confirmed that three policemen were injured.

This is coming twenty four hours after a similar attack by the gunmen occured at Nteje town in Oyi Local Government Area which led to the death of one of the gunmen.

But Soludo Friday reassured residents in Anambra State and those coming home for the Easter celebration that the state government is battle ready to ensure a crime free celebration.

According to him the Joint Security Operations in the state have been charged to counter any form of violent crime in the state adding that most of the camps where the gunmen are operating from have been bursted and more arrests have made.

Soludo noted that most flash points within the boundaries of the state have been beefed up by security operatives to nip the miscreants in the bud.

It was learnt that the policeman was killed at a junction leading to the governor’s house.

According to a source in the community, the gunmen stormed the junction, where security operatives were stationed, and opened fire.

The source said the gunmen were possibly angered by the idea of stationing a security post in the area.

“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting none stop, while residents scampered for safety.

“One police man was, however, killed in the process,” the source said.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attacked, however, said no police man was killed.

The police spokesman also said the incident did not happen in Soludo’s community but along the Igbukwu/Isuofia road.

He, however, said that three policemem were wounded in the process and that the operation was still ongoing.

He also said a vehicles were recovered with bloodstains showing that the hoodlum suffered causalities too.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five die, others injured in Edo auto crash

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Five passengers lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident on the Benin- Ekpoma-Abuja Road in Edo State. The incident occurred about 11.30am near Obagie community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area. Many other people sustained injuries in the accident, which involved an 18-seater commercial bus and a truck.   The bus was heading towards Ekpoma […]

 Kagara students
Metro & Crime

Kagara kidnap: What bandits told us, by students

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

…‘abductors pay informants huge sums of money’     A few days after their release, students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have revealed secrets they gathered about the bandits while in captivity.   One of the students, Suleiman Lawal, yesterday said the bandits claimed there was no way they could succeed in […]
Metro & Crime

Njoku, community leader, dies at 61

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A community leader and philanthropist, Chief Okechukwu Njoku Ntibundu (Ume Udo I of Uvuru ancient kingdom) of Umuorianu Umuaghara Uvuru in Aboh-mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State is dead. Njoku, 61, died during a brief illness on October 11, 2020 at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. His family said in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica