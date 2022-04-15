JUST IN: Policeman killed, 3 others injured as unknown gunmen attack Soludo’s community

A policeman was reoprtedly killed and three others wounded in yet another attack by unknown gunmen in Anambra State.

The gunmen were said to have struck at Isuofua the country home of Governor Charles Soludu in Aguata Local Government Area.

It would be recalled that three weeks ago the gunmen had attacked the Aguata Local Government Area burning down four buildings at the council headquarters.

While it is being reported that the gunmen killed a policeman along the Isuofia road the State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu contended that nobody was killed but confirmed that three policemen were injured.

This is coming twenty four hours after a similar attack by the gunmen occured at Nteje town in Oyi Local Government Area which led to the death of one of the gunmen.

But Soludo Friday reassured residents in Anambra State and those coming home for the Easter celebration that the state government is battle ready to ensure a crime free celebration.

According to him the Joint Security Operations in the state have been charged to counter any form of violent crime in the state adding that most of the camps where the gunmen are operating from have been bursted and more arrests have made.

Soludo noted that most flash points within the boundaries of the state have been beefed up by security operatives to nip the miscreants in the bud.

It was learnt that the policeman was killed at a junction leading to the governor’s house.

According to a source in the community, the gunmen stormed the junction, where security operatives were stationed, and opened fire.

The source said the gunmen were possibly angered by the idea of stationing a security post in the area.

“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting none stop, while residents scampered for safety.

“One police man was, however, killed in the process,” the source said.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attacked, however, said no police man was killed.

The police spokesman also said the incident did not happen in Soludo’s community but along the Igbukwu/Isuofia road.

He, however, said that three policemem were wounded in the process and that the operation was still ongoing.

He also said a vehicles were recovered with bloodstains showing that the hoodlum suffered causalities too.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...