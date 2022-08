Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Poor economic performance across sectors has plunged Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 , resulting to the GDP sliding by 1.47% points from 5.01% growth rate recorded in Q2 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced on Friday.

On quarteron-quarter, real GDP grew at -0.37% in Q2 2022, reflecting lower economic activity in Q2 2022 than in the preceding quarter.

