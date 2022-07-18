Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Popular actress of The Johnsons, Ada Ameh, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Popular actress, Ada Ameh is dead.

According to reports, she died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded anonymity said on Monday morning.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

The actress was hard hit two years ago when she lost her only daughter, Aladi.

She would later share the anguish of losing her daughter and other family members in a TV programme.

Speaking on the programme, Your View on TVC, Ada opened up more about the tragedies she’s experienced in the last few years, as well as advice she gives to anybody going through it right now.

“I’ve been depressed for some years and it became worse when I lost my daughter in 2020.

“Sometimes I wake up and you know, we (me and my daughter) practically grew up together, I was 14 when I had her. So she was more like my younger sister. She was my friend, she was my best friend.

“I just saw my world crumble before me. I’d lost three of my sisters before that time and each of them had three children. I’d lost like three of my brothers and my father.

“So after burying all these people then my daughter. Hmm.

“After my younger sister died in 2018, I thought I was going to be the next. But when my daughter died, my world crumbled before me.

“Sometimes I see myself, I could cry for days. I’ve been in and out of hospitals.”

Asked if her pain will be an opportunity for her to help others, Ada responded: “Definitely. I get direct messages almost everyday. Some people say they want to commit suicide and I ask them why.

“After burying seven family members and my daughter joined, became the eighth of them, do you know what that means? I died a thousand times.

“So if I see anybody that is going through it, one of the advice I would give to them is to first talk to a doctor. Get professional help.

“I used to go to Calabar before now because you know Nigeria we’re very funny. When you say mental issue, they just assume that you’re running mad. It could be schizophrenia, it could be depression, and it could be anything.

“So I used to leave Lagos to Calabar to get medical attention until recently we got a doctor in Lagos. It was very messy, it was very bad. God just helped me.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

How I overcome cracked voice during shows – Omawumi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian songstress, Omawumi Megbele, has spoken of her experience with voice crack in live shows. The R&B/Afropop diva, during a chat with HipTV, touched on the impact of consecutive stage performances. Asked if she has had to grapple with voice problems, the 39-yearold music star replied “all the time”. She said she favours resting it […]
Arts & Entertainments

Oyinkanade: Project Fame rediscovered my hidden talent

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Oyinkanade, one of Nigeria’s most versatile music artistes has gone through a journey of constant reinvention. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO caught up with him, the soulful singer, reminisces on life before the Project Fame show that propelled him into stardom, the collaboration between him and YBNL boss, Olamide, how he deals with being referred to as […]
Arts & Entertainments

Youths beat man for selling deadly poison for N20

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Angry youths of Igbere community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State has beat up a man who was allegedly caught selling a deadly poison popularly known as ‘Otu-Ere’. It was gathered that after he was beaten, the youths burnt his bicycle and other medicines he was selling and sent him out of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica