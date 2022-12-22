JUST IN: Popular comedian, Basketmouth, wife divorce

Comedian Bright Okpocha, better known by his stage name, Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha have divorced.

Basketmouth took to his official Instagram handle to make the announcement on Thursday.

According to Basketmouth, the divorce will be his first and last one.

The Instagram post reads: “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

“After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times”.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports Basketmouth and Elsie were married for 12 years.

