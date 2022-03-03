JUST IN: Popular Nigerian musician, Timaya, arrested

Nigerian music star, Timaya has been arrested hours after he was accused of almost killing a young lady.

The music star was whisked away by armed men of the police force.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, an Instagram user Osinubi Omowumi, who claimed to be the sister of the victim, accused the music star of ramming his car into her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

In the latest development, men of the Nigeria Police Force stormed the residence of the music star on Thursday morning.

The singer was seen explaining to the officers what transpired during the alleged hit and run incident.

A few minutes later he was whisked away by the armed police officers.

Omowumi accused the music star of causing severe injuries to her sister.

“She is in the hospital now in serious pain and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages,” part of her post read.

She also accused him of blocking her on Instagram when she tried to reach out to him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...