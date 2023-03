Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the 66-year-old actor died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after a brief illness.

Confirming the tragic death, a member of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN), in Osun State, Otunba Adekunle Abolade Dodoede disclosed this via his verified Facebook page.

A few weeks ago, the veteran actor sought public help after he was hospitalised in Lagos.

