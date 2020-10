Premier League clubs have “unanimously agreed” that ‘Project Big Picture’ will not be “endorsed or pursued”.

The controversial plans, proposed by Liverpool and Manchester United, were rejected at a meeting of the 20 clubs in England’s top flight on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

Instead, all clubs agreed to work together on a new “strategic plan” for the “financing of English football”.

The clubs also decided on a £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubs at the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...