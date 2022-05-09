Top Stories

JUST IN: Presidential aide confirms Jonathan’s defection to APC, interest in presidential race

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

A Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, Monday night confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has picked one of its presidential nomination forms.

Ahmad, who is Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media had in a post on his verified Twitter handle tweeted: “So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

Responding to enquires, Ahma said a political party will sell nomination and expression of interest forms to only its registered member, adding that nobody will pay so much as N100 million for a cause he is not willing to pursue.

“No one will give out N100 million to buy Presidential forms from a party he’s not a member of. The primary criteria for parties to sell their forms to you is that you must first be a registered member,” Ahmad said.

 

Reporter

