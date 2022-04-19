Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Prominent Osun monarch, Olukoyi of Ikoyi Kingdom, joins ancestors

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

The Olukoyi of Ikoyi land, in Isokan South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikoyi, Osun State, Oba Yisau Bamitale Oyetunji Otunla, Kodaolu I has joined his ancestors.

New Telegraph learnt that the traditional ruler died after brief illness.

It was also gathered that his body will be committed to mother earth on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Olukoyi Palace, Ikoyi.

The late monarch ruled for 35 years having ascended the throne in 1987.

Chairman, Isokan South LCDA, Hon (Prince) Wasiu Oyetunji Oyelami, confirmed the death of the Monarch to our Correspondent in Osogbo, Tuesday morning.

Oyelami while confirming the exit of the monarch said: “The Olukoyi of Ikoyi Osun Kingdom died at the age of 75 years.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah fridaous.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Tensionasthugsblockwomen, motorists, others from attending Christmas party

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

There was tension and confusion in Amanator Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday when suspected political thugs blocked the road in the area to prevent women and other road users from accessing the road to attend a Christmas party organised by a woman business mogul in the area, Dr Nwakaego Emmanuel popularly […]
Metro & Crime

NSCDC probes attack on VIO officials in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have allegedly attacked Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) in Abuja. A statement from the Media Assistant to the NSCDC Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga, made this known, adding that an investigation had begun into the matter. The statement was titled, ‘CG-NSCDC orders speedy investigation into attack on VIO […]
Metro & Crime

Kerosene explodes in Cross River, burnt 2 sibblings

Posted on Author Clement James

Two siblings have been severely burnt as a result of kerosene explosion in Obubra LGA of Cross River State. Father of the children who chose not to name the children, Mr Washington Udoh, said the incident occurred last weekend in the evening in a church compound where he had escaped to with them to hide […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica