JUST IN: Prominent Osun monarch, Olukoyi of Ikoyi Kingdom, joins ancestors

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Olukoyi of Ikoyi land, in Isokan South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikoyi, Osun State, Oba Yisau Bamitale Oyetunji Otunla, Kodaolu I has joined his ancestors.

New Telegraph learnt that the traditional ruler died after brief illness.

It was also gathered that his body will be committed to mother earth on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Olukoyi Palace, Ikoyi.

The late monarch ruled for 35 years having ascended the throne in 1987.

Chairman, Isokan South LCDA, Hon (Prince) Wasiu Oyetunji Oyelami, confirmed the death of the Monarch to our Correspondent in Osogbo, Tuesday morning.

Oyelami while confirming the exit of the monarch said: “The Olukoyi of Ikoyi Osun Kingdom died at the age of 75 years.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah fridaous.”

