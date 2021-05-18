JUST IN: Protest on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as truck hits stray cows

Motorists and residents around Onigari in the Ogun State stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, have blocked the road after an accident involving a truck and some strayed cows on Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that some Fulani herders were leading the cows when they strayed onto the expressway and caused the accident.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said that the herders fled the scene after the accident.

“People are protesting to show their anger over the incident. It is causing traffic on the road as we speak,” he added.

