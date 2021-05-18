Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Protest on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as truck hits stray cows

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Motorists and residents around Onigari in the Ogun State stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, have blocked the road after an accident involving a truck and some strayed cows on Tuesday morning.
It was learnt that some Fulani herders were leading the cows when they strayed onto the expressway and caused the accident.
An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said that the herders fled the scene after the accident.
“People are protesting to show their anger over the incident. It is causing traffic on the road as we speak,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Policeman, six B’Haram members killed in Yobe shootout

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Police have killed six suspected Boko Haram members who earlier attacked Babbangida town in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State. A policeman was also killed in the encounter.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu. […]
Metro & Crime

Hunter shoots girlfriend to death over alleged infidelity

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

A hunter, Chidube Onyema has shot his girlfriend, Chinwendu, to death for allegedly cheating on him. The incident occurred Sunday evening at Umuokirie village in Okuku Community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State. A community source told our correspondent that the victim had visited the suspect from her village, Ohabele in Obosima community […]
Metro & Crime

Bank MD jailed for N66.6m fraud

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Imprisoned pastors get additional  jail terms for N32m theft   Former Managing Director of Achina Microfinance Bank, Aguata, Mr. Jonathan Nnamdi Udemadu, has been sentenced to prison for N66.6 million fraud. Also, Pastor Glory Okeoghene Aberefa and Rev. Vincent Okpogo, have been sentenced to prison for stealing N32,516,620.   The two men are already serving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica