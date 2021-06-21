News

JUST IN: Protesters block highways in Abuja, demand Buhari’s removal

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that some protesters have hit several highways in Abuja on Monday morning, demanding the removal of Buhari over his ‘poor performance’ as President.
The protesters burnt tyres and halted vehicular movement on the highways of the nation’s capital.
The protesters were also seen holding cardboards and placards, chanting #BuhariMustGo and anti-government slogans.

Reporter

Leave a Reply

