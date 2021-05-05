JUST IN: Protests erupt in Enugu over ‘disappearance’ of Fr. Mbaka

Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Protests have erupted in Enugu following the alleged arrest of the Spiritual Director of the Catholic Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka on Wednesday.

Although the development was still sketchy at the time of this report, but reports indicated that the fiery Catholic priest was whisked away while he was visiting the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga at the Bishop’s Court, Igboeze Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe did not respond to calls put across to him.

The Catholic Diocese is also yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

The Director of Catholic Communication in the state, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi did not answer his calls nor respond to text messages.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the arrest was made by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Meanwhile the protesters in their hundreds chanted songs and called for the unconditional release of Fr. Mbaka.

Fr. Mbaka and the Federal Government had been exchanging words in recent time, following the clergy man’s criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor handling of worsening insecurity in the country.

He called on Buhari to resign or be impeached.

