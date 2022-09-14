JUST IN: PSC Chair, Smith, resigns

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, has reportedly resigned.

New Telegraph learnt that the development may not be unconnected to controversies surrounding recruitment of Police Constables (rank-and-file).

Recall that the PSC has been locked in a crisis with the Force Headquarters on whose mandate it to undertake recruitment exercise for Constable category.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, while confirmed the Smith’s resignation, however, said an official statement will be made available, Thursday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...