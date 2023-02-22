News

JUST IN: Pupil stabs Teacher to death in France

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A high school student has allegedly stabbed a Spanish teacher to death in a school in the French town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Local media reported the incident took place in a class this morning, reports the BBC.
Authorities have confirmed that police are on the scene with the local prosecutor.
The student has been arrested.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

ASR Africa provides N5bn health, social devt grant to A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has provided a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State government targeted at healthcare and social development as part of its annual $100 million Annual Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal. This was announced during a presentation of the grant award letter by ASR Africa […]
News

2023: My motivation is service, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his intention to contest the presidency was borne out of duty and desire to serve, and not an ambition. He said his move is about building on the various achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu […]
News

Ogun NATA vows to vote for NNPP’s Ajadi in 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Olufemi Ajadi today paid a visit to the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, promising to lift the association upon coming into power. Ajadi said the promotion of the automobile industry was high on his agenda given the need to support not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica