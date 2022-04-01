Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Qatar 2022 Draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The draw in full

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NBBF reconciliatory c’ttee submits report to Dare

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Reconciliatory Committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has submitted its report. Inaugurated on November 4, the committee was mandated to make recommendations that will resolve the disputes in Nigerian basketball and chart the way forward for the growth of the sport. Chairman of the […]
News Top Stories

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, others may stage come back

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The embattled former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the dissolved National Working Committee ( NWC ) of the party, may stage a comeback at the proposed extraordinary national convention of the ruling party.     Following the dissolution of the NWC last Thursday, a […]
Sports

Gusau faces World Athletics’ Life ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as AFN board members drag ex-legislator to AIU   Athletics Federation of Nigeria, president Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, risks being slammed a life ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit, (AIU), following a petition by nine members of the board of the federation accusing the former federal legislator violating some articles of World Athletics Integrity Code […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica