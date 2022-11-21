Sports

JUST IN-Qatar 2022: England, Wales, Others will not wear OneLove armbands

Posted on Author Reporter

 

England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar because of the threat of players being booked.

The captains of nine nations, including England’s Harry Kane and Gareth Bale of Wales, had planned to wear the armband to promote diversity and inclusion, reports the BBC.

A joint statement from seven Football Associations said they could not put their players “in a position where they could face sporting sanctions”.

“We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented,” the statement read.

A joint statement from the Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland about the One Love armband: “FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games.

“We were prepared to pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations and had a strong commitment to wearing the armband. However, we cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play.

“We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented – we wrote to Fifa in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response. Our players and coaches are disappointed – they are strong supporters of inclusion and will show support in other ways.”

 

Reporter

