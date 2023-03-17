Sports

JUST IN: Quadri out of WTT tourney

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has crashed out of the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash tournament after losing in four straight sets to Hugo Calderano of Brazil on Friday.

The fifth ranked Brazilian beat his 14th ranked Nigerian opponent 11-7, 12-10, 11-2, 11-2.

In getting to the quarter-finals, the Nigeria had upset World No. 4 player, Tomokazu Harimoto, 3-0 (11-7, 13-11, 11-7).

Aruna had earlier defeated French teen Alexis Lebrun 3-2 after rallying from a set down at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Arena on Tuesday.

Although Harimoto had beaten the Nigerian in their last three meetings, the African champion was able to show an improved performance against his higher seeded opponent.

Incidentally, all of their last three meetings have been in the round of 16 of different competitions, and while the Japanese emerged victorious in all, Aruna picked his bargaining chip on Thursday.

