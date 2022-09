JUST IN: Queen’s funeral to be held on Monday, Sept. 19

..Father of PA to developer slumps A middle-aged woman who claimed to be mother to one of the victims of the collapsed 21-storey building located on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, said that she has lost two children in the space of two months with her son’s death in the collapsed building. The woman who was […]

The Budget Office, which discovered an alleged non-remittance of N165 billion by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), did not look at the firm’s audited financial statements before arriving at this figure, the financial statements for 2017 and 2018 recently released by the Authority have shown. Following allegations of non-remittance of operating surplus levelled against […]

Banks and financial institutions sector generated a total sum of N751.73 billion as Company Income Tax (CIT) between 2015 and 2020, findings by New Telegraph show. According to the “Company Income Tax By Sector (Q4’2020)” report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) a few days ago, the banks and financial institutions sector […]

