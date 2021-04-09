Top Stories

JUST IN: Queen’s husband dies aged 99

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC: Reopen schools with due diligence, utmost caution

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Dominic Adewole

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said the re-opening of schools must be done with due diligence and utmost precaution, given the overcrowded nature of schools at the both primary, secondary and tertiary levels. In similar vein, the Delta State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday rejected the directive by the Federal […]
News Top Stories

IGP orders probe of attempt on Benue Gov’s life

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attempt on the life of the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom, by suspected herdsmen on Saturday.   Adamu also directed the immediate strengthening of security around the Governor, with a view to forestalling future […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: APC’ll keep Wike in isolation, make Obaseki pay for treachery –Ganduje

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

    Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike would be kept in isolation till the end of the election.   Wike, the Rivers State governor, is the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State. “We know PDP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica