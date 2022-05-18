JUST IN: Rangers lose Europa final to Frankfurt on penalties

Rangers suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat in their fifth European final as Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed in an absorbing Europa League decider.

Rafaele Borre crashed in the decisive spot kick after Aaron Ramsey was denied just moments earlier in front of a colossal Rangers support in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, reports the BBC.

Those fans had been euphoric when the Scots took the lead through Joe Aribo’s ice-cool second-half finish in the sweltering cauldron in Seville.

However, Borre detonated raucous scenes in a jam-packed Frankfurt end 12 minutes later as he steered in a soft equaliser to send this sapping contest to extra time and penalties.

RESULT

Frankfurt 1 – 1 Rangers

AET

HT 0-0

FT 1-1

Eintracht Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...