Sports

JUST IN: Rangers lose Europa final to Frankfurt on penalties

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rangers suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat in their fifth European final as Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed in an absorbing Europa League decider.

Rafaele Borre crashed in the decisive spot kick after Aaron Ramsey was denied just moments earlier in front of a colossal Rangers support in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, reports the BBC.

Those fans had been euphoric when the Scots took the lead through Joe Aribo’s ice-cool second-half finish in the sweltering cauldron in Seville.

However, Borre detonated raucous scenes in a jam-packed Frankfurt end 12 minutes later as he steered in a soft equaliser to send this sapping contest to extra time and penalties.

RESULT

Frankfurt 1 – 1 Rangers

AET
HT 0-0
FT 1-1

Eintracht Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League: Solskjær laments Man United suspensions despite win at Granada

Posted on Author Reporter

• Maguire, Shaw and McTominay all to miss home second leg • ‘Not a perfect night’, says manager after win Ole Gunnar Solskjær was delighted at Manchester United’s 2-0 Europa League quarter-final first leg win over Granada, though admitted it was not a “perfect night” as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay were all […]
Sports

Omeruo, Simon, 13 others in Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…Etebo joins Osimhen, Ndidi on sidelines   Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, has joined Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, and Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi, on the sidelines after it was revealed that the turkey based player sustained a knock at the weekend.   coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, will be without three of the […]
Sports

EPL: Leicester top after dominant win over lacklustre Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

*Antonio scores winner as West Ham beat West Brom Leicester moved top of the Premier League as goals from Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison defeated Chelsea. The Foxes took a sixth-minute lead when Nigeria midfielder Ndidi drove home a shot following a corner. Chelsea thought they had a penalty just before half-time but the decision […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica