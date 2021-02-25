News

JUST IN: Remains of NAF crash personnel arrive National Military Cemetery

The remains of the seven Nigeria Airforce officers who lost their lives in Sunday’s plane crash in Abuja, have arrived the National Military Cemetery, Abuja for burial.
Families, men of the Nigerian air force, army and navy are all present to pay their last respects.
All on board the NAF plane died when it went down just short of the runaway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after reporting problems with the engines.
It was scheduled for a reconnaissance mission in Niger State in an effort to search for the abducted staff and students of the Government Science School when it tried to return to the airport before crashing.

