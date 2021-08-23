JUST IN: Renowned artist, scholar, Grillo, is dead

Tony Okuyeme

Renowned artist and one of Nigeria’s most celebrated cultural icons, Prof Yusuf Adebayo Grillo, is dead.

He died in the early hours of today, Monday, at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos.

A pioneering modernist artist, Grillo was the first president of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).

He will be buried today at Atan Cemetery from 4pm.

Born in 1934, in Lagos, he attended Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria, where he received a diploma in Fine Arts and a post-graduate diploma in education. In 1966, he left Zaria for study at the academic halls of Cambridge University and later traveled to Germany and the United States of America. He was Head of the Department of Art and Printing at Yaba College of Technology.

Grillo is unarguably one of Nigeria’s outstanding and academically trained painters.

