JUST IN: Reps pass electoral bill, without compulsory direct primary clause

The House of Representatives has passed the electoral act amendment bill after revising the compulsory direct primary clause.

The house at its sitting on Wednesday removed the clause (84) requiring political parties to only select candidates through direct primaries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declined assent to the bill, citing his reservations with the direct primary clause.

