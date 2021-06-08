JUST IN: Reps summon Lai Mohammed, commence investigation into legality of FG’s Twitter ban

…as PDP reps stage walkout, say they will continue to use microblogging site

Members of the House Representatives have resolved to invite the Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed in a bid to investigate the legality of the Twitter ban by the Federal Government.

The decision was reached on Tuesday during plenary.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his speech directed the House Committees on Justice, Commerce, and Information to investigate the process that led to the suspension of the platform.

The Speaker said the House recognizes that Twitter is a very important means of communication.

According to him, the microblogging site has been used for both good and bad and the legislature must make sure that the policies of government are in accordance with the law and do not have adverse consequences on the people.

He said relevant committees of the house are to constitute a single committee and commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ban, and its legality.

The committee is to invite the Minister of Information on the matter.

PDP Reps stage workout

Meanwhile, representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday staged a walkout of plenary protesting the Federal Government’s twitter ban in the country.

The PDP representatives also vowed to continue the use of the social media application despite the initial warning that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami that violators of the Twitter ban will be prosecuted in a competent court of law.

