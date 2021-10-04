Top Stories

JUST IN: Resident doctors call off strike, to resume on Wednesday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike — two months after the action began.

On August 2, NARD embarked on a strike over “irregular payment of salaries”, among other issues.

Efforts of different stakeholders, including President Muhammadu Buhari and the House of Representatives, to ensure the resident doctors shelve the strike did not yield the desired result.

The National Industrial Court, in a ruling on a suit filed by the federal government, had asked the resident doctors to return to work.

However, the striking doctors faulted the court’s ruling, vowing to appeal the order.

But speaking on Monday, Godiya Ishaya, NARD President, said the association has officially called off the strike.

He said the decision to call off the strike was made in an emergency meeting with the association’s National Executive Council.

He added that the doctors will resume on Wednesday.

“We’ve officially suspended the strike to resume 8:00 am on Wednesday. We made the decision in the wee hours of today. We held an emergency meeting from 5:30pm on Sunday to the morning hours of today, and the NEC decided that having reviewed the progress made so far, the strike should be suspended,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

Gunmen ambush van conveying murder suspects to prison in Osun, three killed

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than three murder suspects have been killed along Osogbo/Ilesha road during an ambush for a vehicle conveying murder suspects to the facility of Nigeria Correctional Service, Ilesha, Osun State. According to reports, combined efforts of police and hunters engaged the gunmen, who were shot dead. Osun police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed […]
News Top Stories

Judicial panels to probe police brutality in 36 states

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Lawrence Olaoye

The National Economic Council (NEC) has directed the immediate establishment of Statebased Judicial Panels of Inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the disbanded Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) and other police units. The Council, chaired […]
News Top Stories

Justice Rhodes-Vivour: Corruption deeply rooted in Nigeria

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A retired Supreme Court Justice, Olabode Rhodes- Vivour, yesterday, lamented that corruption is still deeply rooted in Nigeria like any other country in the world. To address this, he canvassed that concerted efforts must be put in place in order to reduce the incidence to the barest minimum. .   The apex court Justice, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica