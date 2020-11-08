Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Residents displaced as fire guts Ebute Metta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Hundreds of residents may have been displaced as fire gutted Kano Street in the Ebute Meta area of Lagos, destroying properties worth millions of naira.
Although it could not be ascertained if lives were lost in the raging inferno that sacked the entire community.
Confirming the incident, the DG of LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The Agency responded to distress calls earlier this evening and upon arrival, discovered a fire outbreak affecting a number of informal settlements at the aforementioned location.
“Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire which has affected a number of households and displaced the residents of the settlements.
“A joint team of responders which include the Agency’s LRT, LRU FIRE , LAGOS FIRE and FEDERAL FIRE are battling the flames. Updates to follow later….”

