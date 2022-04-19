Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Resign now, Oyetola tells appointees interested in 2023

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed all political appointees in the state interested in taking part in the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and the combined effect of Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Acts 2022 as well as the Electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The notice was contained in a statement signed by Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday.

“Notice is hereby given to all political appointees in Osun State to comply with the directive of Mr. Governor and the provision of the law,” the statement reads.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo declares PDP Chairmen winners of 32 LGs

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…reschedules Ido poll till May 26 The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) Sunday declared all the 32 candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winners of the just – concluded local government election in the 33 local government areas in the state. The election took place in the 33 local government areas in the […]
Metro & Crime

Rotary Club partners Ogun, donates generator for health centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of the moves to enhance adequate health service delivery in various communities in the state, the Rotary Club of Magboro New Town Wednesday partnered Ogun State on health interventions. Speaking while donating a generator set to Oke-Afa Magboro Primary Health Centre in Ogun State, the District Governor of the Club, […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong flags off distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong on Wednesday flagged-off the official distribution of palliatives donated to the most vulnerable persons in the state. New Telegraph learnt that the palliatives were donated by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID). Lalong, while flagging off the distribution, said his administration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica