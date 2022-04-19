JUST IN: Resign now, Oyetola tells appointees interested in 2023

Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has directed all political appointees in the state interested in taking part in the 2023 general elections to resign their appointments with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 13, 2022 and the combined effect of Sections 84 (12) and 29(1) of the Electoral Acts 2022 as well as the Electoral timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The notice was contained in a statement signed by Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, Secretary to the State Government on Tuesday.

“Notice is hereby given to all political appointees in Osun State to comply with the directive of Mr. Governor and the provision of the law,” the statement reads.

