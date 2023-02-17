JUST IN: Riot spreads to Ogun communities as naira miseries worsen

Metro & Crime

Taiwo Jimoh, with agency reports

Riots on Friday spread to Ogun communities as youths protested the lingering new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

It was learnt that the protesters barricaded the Mowe end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and turned back motorists and travellers.

The protesters resisted police intervention and threatened to set the police station in the area ablaze.

The rioters also set bonfire on the highway, a development that forced motorists and travellers to hurriedly turn back.

Aside from travellers, commercial activities were disrupted in Mowe, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, as shop owners closed their shops and scampered to safety.

Also, the riots on Friday morning spread to the Magboro axis of the highway with travellers and road users turning back to the Lagos end of the road.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Service Corps members in the areas billed for election training on Friday were asked to stay back home and avoid the routes.

A security advisory to corps members from the Mowe Sub-Office Local Government Inspector and sighted by our correspondent, read, “Violent protest on Lagos Ibadan expressway. Magboro blocked

Ibafo burn fire. Mowe blocked.

“Stay safe and stay off. Till further information. I am however in touch with security agencies.”

It had earlier been reported that fighting erupted in some areas on the popular Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway in Lagos State over the scarcity of the new naira notes and the hardship the policy has thrown Nigerians.

On Friday morning, it was learnt that suspected touts in Mile 12, Ketu and Ojota areas on the expressway, took to the road attacking commuters and creating chaos.

Also Agege area of the city was also caught up in the rioting as protesters forced shop owners to close while motorists fled the area.

 

