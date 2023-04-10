JUST-IN: Rivers United Assistant Coach Resigns

Rivers United assistant coach, Fatai Osho on Monday resigned from his position ahead of the anticipated Nigeria Premier League Football (NPFL) champions league.

Fatai announced his resignation in a terse statement issued via his official Facebook page but did not disclose the reason for his decision.

Announcing the development, he wrote, “I resign my position as the Chief Coach of Rivers United. Best wishes to the team.”

It would be recalled that Osho joined Rivers United in August 2021 but came into the limelight while with Remo Stars, guiding the Sky Blue to the Premier League in 2018.

Osho had a stint with Enyimba United before he joined Rivers United. He was also once with Remo Stars of Ogun State.

Rivers United are currently on the second position in the NPFL Group B.

Like this: Like Loading...