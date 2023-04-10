News Sports

JUST-IN: Rivers United Assistant Coach Resigns

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Rivers United assistant coach, Fatai Osho on Monday resigned from his position ahead of the anticipated Nigeria Premier League Football (NPFL) champions league.

Fatai announced his resignation in a terse statement issued via his official Facebook page but did not disclose the reason for his decision.

Announcing the development, he wrote, “I resign my position as the Chief Coach of Rivers United. Best wishes to the team.”

It would be recalled that Osho joined Rivers United in August 2021 but came into the limelight while with Remo Stars, guiding the Sky Blue to the Premier League in 2018.

Osho had a stint with Enyimba United before he joined Rivers United. He was also once with Remo Stars of Ogun State.

Rivers United are currently on the second position in the NPFL Group B.

 

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tambuwal, PDP ask court to dismiss Wike’s suit against Atiku

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a legal action instituted by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to challenge the last presidential primary election of the party. Atiku, PDP and Tambuwal informed the court that Wike’s […]
News Top Stories

Secondus distances self from case against PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has said he has nothing to do with the court case seeking the dissolution of the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. The case was filed at Abuja High Court by Chuma Chinye, a former employee in the office of […]
Sports

CAFCC: Rivers United shine as Acquah’s hattrick buries Motema Pembe

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Rivers United striker, Paul Acquah, continued his rich form on the CAF Confederation Cup after recording a hat trick as the Nigeria Professional Football League winners buried DC Motema Pembe 3-1 in Uyo yesterday. The game initially scheduled for Wednesday was pushed forward by 24 hours day after the Congolese side failed to arrive Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply