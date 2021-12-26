JUST IN: Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law abducted in Imo

A former APC Gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, son-in-law of former Governor Chief Rochas Okorocha, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

He was abducted from the premises of St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre on Sunday morning.

He was said to have been put in a car boot and driven away by the gunmen amidst heavy shooting.

Uche Nwosu was in the church for the outing service of his mother who was buried during the week.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction.

