Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law abducted in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

A former APC Gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Mr Uche Nwosu, son-in-law of former Governor Chief Rochas Okorocha, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

He was abducted from the premises of St. Peters Anglican Church Nkwerre on Sunday morning.

He was said to have been put in a car boot and driven away by the gunmen amidst heavy shooting.

Uche Nwosu was in the church for the outing service of his mother who was buried during the week.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Nigeria, Niger Republic communities nab 7 bandits’ informants

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Residents of communities along Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State sharing boundary with Konni town in Niger Republic are working in synergy to forestall bandits and other criminal activities within their communities.   To this end, no fewer than seven persons suspected to be informants to bandits were arrested and handed over to security […]
Metro & Crime

Report: Bandits kill seven in Katsina attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven persons have been reported killed after bandits attacked several communities in Kasai and Nahuta villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. A resident of Kurmiyal, a neighbouring community, Sama’ila Lihidda, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a phone call. Lihidda stressed that the hoodlums attacked the communities last […]
Metro & Crime

Explosions: Ogun seals off-gas plants

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State government on Friday sealed off two gas factories and a sales outlet in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This followed series of gas explosions that had been rocking Abeokuta in the last 10 days, which had led to the death of no fewer than ten persons, while several others were left injured. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica