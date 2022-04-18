JUST IN: Ronaldo announces death of baby boy

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced the devastating news Monday that one of his twin babies died during child birth.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” the soccer star and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced in a joint statement on social media.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they continued, confirming that their daughter survived.

The couple ended their message by thanking the doctors and nurses that helped them while they were in the hospital and asked for privacy as they grieve.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel,” they concluded. “We will always love you.”

*Courtesy: pagesix.com

