JUST IN: Ronaldo to leave Man United with immediate effect

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag, reports the BBC.

Both parties stated that Ronaldo’s exit was “mutually agreed”.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford,” said a Manchester United statement.

They wished “him and his family well for the future” and added “everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch”.

Ronaldo is with Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and is set to captain them in their opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.

He had has just over seven months remaining on his £500,000-a-week contract with United and his departure leaves him free to sign for another club when the transfer window opens in January.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” said a statement from Ronaldo.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

In his TalkTV interview last week, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed by the club” and, along with his view of Ten Hag, added that he felt he was being forced out of the club.

United responded last Friday with a statement to say they had “initiated appropriate steps” in response.

