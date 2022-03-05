Top Stories

JUST IN: Russia announces temporary ceasefire in two besieged cities

Russia’s defence ministry says humanitarian corridors will open at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00GMT) on Saturday from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha.

A “regime of quietness” will be implemented for the civilian population to leave the cities and has been agreed with the Ukrainian authorities, the defence ministry said according to Russian media.

However, BBC has not seen any confirmation from the Ukrainian side as yet.

Earlier, Mariupol’s mayor Vadym Boichenko called for a humanitarian corridor amid an ongoing blockade and what he has called “ruthless attacks” by Russian troops.

 

