JUST IN: Russia bans Johnson from country over Ukraine war

Russia has banned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior ministers from entering Russia over the UK’s “hostile” stance on the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other senior politicians – mostly members of the Cabinet – have also been barred, reports the BBC.

Moscow said the decision had been made in retaliation to the UK’s sanctions against it since it invaded Ukraine.

In March, Moscow imposed a similar ban against US President Joe Biden.

The full list is:

• Prime Minister Boris Johnson

• Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

• Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

• Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab

• Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps

• Home Secretary Priti Patel

• The Chancellor Rishi Sunak

• Minister of Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng

• Minister of Digitalization, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries

• Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey

• First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

• Attorney General for England and Wales and advocate general for Northern Ireland Suella Braverman

• Conservative MP and former British Prime Minister Theresa May

In a statement, Russia’s foreign ministry said: “London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy” were responsible for its decision.

It added: “In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato.”

Earlier this week, the UK and US governments announced further sanctions on Russia.

The sanctions included financial measures designed to damage Russia’s economy and penalise President Putin, high-ranking officials, and people who have benefited from his regime.

 

