News

JUST IN: Russia frees US basketball star in prisoner swap

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years.

The swap was approved by President Joe Biden in recent days, sources told CBS.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis oil and last month sent to a penal colony, reports the BBC.

President Biden tweeted that he had spoken to Griner, that she was safe and was on her way home.

The Biden administration proposed a prisoner exchange last July, aware Moscow had long sought Bout’s release.

Russia’s foreign ministry confirmed the swap and Russian media reported that it had taken place in Abu Dhabi.

President Biden signed the order for Bout’s release, commuting his 25-year jail term.

Viktor Bout sold arms to warlords and rogue governments, becoming one of the world’s most wanted men.

Dubbed the “merchant of death” for gun-running in the years after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian’s exploits inspired the 2005 Hollywood film Lord of War, which was loosely based on his life.

His secretive career was brought to an end by an elaborate US sting in 2008, when he was arrested at a hotel in the Thai capital Bangkok, to the anger of the Russian government.

He was extradited two years later and has spent the past 12 years languishing in an American jail for conspiring to support terrorists and kill Americans.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Prioritise nutrition, Aisha Buhari tells govt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed over the rising cases of malnutrition due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has urged government at all levels to prioritise nutrition in order to protect children from coming down with infections and diseases. This came as Nutrition experts appealed to the Federal Government to without […]
News

Shell agrees to pay Ogoni people N45bn compensation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has agreed to pay the N45.9 billion awarded to the Ogoni people of Rivers state as compensation for oil spills in their communities. While addressing Ahmed Mohammed, judge of a federal high court in Abuja, on Wednesday, A.O Ejelamo, lawyer to Shell, said the company has resolved to pay […]
News Top Stories

S’Court affirms right of Nigerian communities to sue Shell in UK

Posted on Author Ndubusi Ugah

Reprieve came the way of Nigerian farmers yesterday, when the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court allowed a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts, after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater. The decision comes almost two years after a seminal ruling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica