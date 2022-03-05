JUST IN: Russia, Ukraine to negotiate ceasefire on Monday

News Top Stories

Ukraine and Russia will engage in talks aimed at negotiating a cease-fire and safe passage for civilian evacuations on Monday, a Ukraine official said, after the evacuation of the southeastern city of Mariupol was halted.

The Ukrainian president’s office said Saturday that Russia continued shelling the area in violation of a cease-fire.

The decision to halt the evacuations roughly two hours after the cease-fire began came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a rousing speech on the video to crowds of demonstrators Friday night in major European cities and Russian forces remain largely stalled in their advance on the capital city of Kyiv.

According to Yahoo News, Davyd Arakhamia, head of Zelenskyy’s political party and a member of the Ukraine delegation for the talks between the nations, said Monday would be the third round of talks.

Zelenskyy urged listeners Friday to rally behind Ukraine in its resistance against Russian invaders, warning them, “if we fall, you fall.” On Saturday, the Ukrainian president made a pitch for aid to nearly 300 U.S. lawmakers as he talked to them on an hour-long zoom call.

 

