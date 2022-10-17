JUST IN: Russian tower block in flames as aircraft crashes

A military aircraft has crashed in a residential area in the southern Russian town of Yeysk.

Unconfirmed footage of the incident showed a huge fireball engulfing a tower block, reports the BBC.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the plane, a Su-34 bomber, was on a training flight when one of its engines caught fire.

There is no word yet of casualties, but ambulances and fire engines were seen at the scene.

The fighter pilots in the aircraft were able to escape before the crash, the ministry said.

“According to a report from the pilots, who jettisoned from the plane, the reason for the crash was a fire in one of the engines during take-off,” its statement said.

In a telegram post (in Russian), the governor of the Krasnodar territory, which Yeysk is part of, said he was on his way to the town and all regional and local fire services were fighting the fire.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...