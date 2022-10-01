JUST IN: Russian troops forced out of key east Ukraine town

Russian troops withdraw from strategic east Ukraine town of Lyman where Kyiv’s forces were threatening to encircle them.

Confirmation of the retreat came via Russia’s defence ministry. It will be seen as a significant blow, analysts say.

Details emerge of a recent deadly attack on a convoy of Ukrainian civilians, a day after dozens were killed near Zaporizhzhia, reports the BBC.

President Zelensky said Ukraine wouild liberate all of its territory, despite Vladimir Putin’s declaration that four occupied regions are part of Russia.

In an angry speech decrying the West on Friday, Mr Putin claimed people living in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were now Russian.

Ukraine responded to Putin’s declaration by asking Nato to speed up giving it membership of the US-led defence alliance.

Ukraine’s nuclear operator says Russian forces have detained the head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

