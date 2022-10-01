News

JUST IN: Russian troops forced out of key east Ukraine town

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Russian troops withdraw from strategic east Ukraine town of Lyman where Kyiv’s forces were threatening to encircle them.

Confirmation of the retreat came via Russia’s defence ministry. It will be seen as a significant blow, analysts say.

Details emerge of a recent deadly attack on a convoy of Ukrainian civilians, a day after dozens were killed near Zaporizhzhia, reports the BBC.

President Zelensky said Ukraine wouild liberate all of its territory, despite Vladimir Putin’s declaration that four occupied regions are part of Russia.

In an angry speech decrying the West on Friday, Mr Putin claimed people living in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were now Russian.

Ukraine responded to Putin’s declaration by asking Nato to speed up giving it membership of the US-led defence alliance.

Ukraine’s nuclear operator says Russian forces have detained the head of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

10 years without employment, National Library decry shortage of staff

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Library (NLN), has raised concerns over the shortfall in personnel, saying it was grossly affecting its service delivery to the public. The Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, who spoke during a meeting with the newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. David Andrew, said no new worker has been […]
News

Communications outfit empowers experts to boost NDDC forensic audit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A communications outfit, Clearpoint Communications Limited, yesterday organised a training programme for communications specialists to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Forensic Audit exercise. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moffat Ekoriko, who spoke at the event in Port Harcourt, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to clean up the NDDC by blocking all its […]
News

Eulogies as Ukpo monarch celebrates 84th birthday

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Tributes yesterday poured in for the traditional ruler of Ukpo Kingdom, Igwe Robert Eze, from eminent sons and daughters and friends and well-wishers of the kingdom in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Leading the eulogies was the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, who described the monarch as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica