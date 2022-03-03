News

JUST IN: Russia’s operation ‘going according to plan’ – Putin

Posted on Author Reporter

…as second-biggest Russian oil producer calls for end to war

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his “special military operation” – otherwise known as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – is “going according to plan”.

His claim comes despite many analysts suggesting the invasion has not gone to plan, reports the BBC.

In a televised speech, he accused Ukrainian forces of taking “thousands of foreign citizens hostage” and using civilians as “human shields” – he provided no evidence for these claims.

He added that Russians and Ukrainians were “one people” and said he would “destroy this ‘anti-Russia’ created by the West”.

Meanwhile, Russia’s second-largest oil producer Lukoil is calling for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement on its website, the company said it was concerned by the “tragic events in Ukraine” and supported the negotiations to end the conflict.

Its board called for “the immediate cessation of the armed conflict and fully supports its resolution through the negotiation process and through diplomatic means”.

The company is thought to be one of the first major Russian firms to speak out against the invasion.

 

