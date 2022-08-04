Sports

JUST IN: Ryan Giggs assault trial to begin Monday

Ryan Giggs is due to stand trial on Monday accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-partner. The case was mentioned in court Thursday morning after the Manchester Crown Court, where the trial is due to be held, was closed after tests for asbestos had to be carried out.

During a short hearing, Judge Hilary Manley said the first day of the trial would take place at Minshull Street Crown Court, before being transferred to Manchester Crown Court in Crown Square, Spinningfields. The former Manchester United player was not required to attend Thursday morning’s 15 minute hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court.

He was represented by Chris Daw QC, and the prosecution by Peter Wright QC. Judge Manley said: “I have asked for this case to be listed for mention this morning in order to finalise the arrangements for this trial.

“This trial will begin on Monday.” Giggs has previously entered not guilty pleas to controlling behaviour of his ex-partner Kate Greville, assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Ms Greville, and assault by beating of her sister Emma Greville.

Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, Salford, has previously been granted conditional bail. The trial is scheduled to last for two weeks.

 

