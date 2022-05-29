JUST IN: Sadio Mane hints at Liverpool departure

Reigning African soccer king, Sadio Mane of Senegal has announced his departure from Liverpool.

The Senegalese forward made a definitive decision to quit Anfield this summer and explained his decision to his team-mates in the Stade de France dressing room after the club’s loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game, two minutes before the hour mark, to seal the Spanish giant’s 14th Champions League title and ensure that an incredible season for the Reds ended with disappointment.

It came less than a week after Jurgen Klopp’s side narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Mane’s decision to quit is a huge setback for Liverpool where he has spent six seasons.

The Reds are now set to suffer another setback with the news that Senegalese forward Mane is set to quit Anfield after six seasons at the club. The 30-year-old is likely to be in high demand after a world class spell on Merseyside, where he netted 120 goals for the club.

It is widely being speculated that he is the main target of perennial German champions, Bayern Munich who see him as the man to replace Lewandowski who has asked to leave saying he wants to try another adventure.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...