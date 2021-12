JUST IN: S’Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

…as 176,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive Nigeria Wednesday …extends administration of 2nd batch vaccines to August 19 As the Federal Government gears up to begin inoculation of the second round of COVID-19 vaccines received as donations, Nigerians have been warned not to mix or receive more than one brand of the vaccines. Executive Director, […]

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign for health reasons, local media report. He has suffered from the disease ulcerative colitis for many years but his condition is thought to have worsened recently, reports the BBC. Public broadcaster NHK said Mr Abe, 65, wanted to avoid causing problems for his government. […]

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange finished the month of October on the positive trajectory with a gain of N1.933 trillion. Defying #EndSARS protests that crippled the economy, Nigerian equities recorded positive, crossing 30,000 points, a level last seen in June 2019 amidst a sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing […]

