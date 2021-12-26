Top Stories

JUST IN: S’Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Posted on

 

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90.

His death was confirmed in a statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa, reports the BBC.

Tutu’s death marked “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” he said.

 

Reporter

