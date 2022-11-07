Sports

JUST IN: Saints sack Hasenhuttl

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Southampton have confirmed that Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked.

Saints suffered a 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle on Sunday, putting them into the relegation zone and just two points above bottom of the table Nottingham Forest, reports the BBC.

First team coach Ruben Selles will now take charge for the Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osaka withdraws from French Open after refusing to speak to media

Posted on Author Reporter

  World number two Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open after the controversy over her refusal to speak to the media at the tournament. In a tweet announcing the move, Japan’s Osaka also said she had “suffered long bouts of depression” since winning her first Grand Slam title in 2018. The 23-year-old said […]
Sports

Kwara to name stadium after Yekini

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Kwara State government is concluding plans to name Kwara State Sports Complex Stadium Ilorin after late Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini. Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made this disclosure on Thursday visited he visited the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, in his office in Abuja. Governor AbdulRazaq announced that progress had […]
Sports

EPL: Fulham stunned by late Traore winner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adama Traore struck a stoppage-time winner for Wolves as Fulham’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League suffered another significant blow. Traore settled the game with a fierce angled drive with little time left, reports the BBC. Earlier, Wolves had been denied a goal when the video assistant referee ruled that Daniel Podence’s arm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica