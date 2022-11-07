JUST IN: Saints sack Hasenhuttl

Southampton have confirmed that Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked.

Saints suffered a 4-1 thrashing by Newcastle on Sunday, putting them into the relegation zone and just two points above bottom of the table Nottingham Forest, reports the BBC.

First team coach Ruben Selles will now take charge for the Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...